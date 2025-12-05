The Reactionary
Brian Cole: The DC Pipe Bomber
Next question: whether he was working alone.
Dec 5
•
Techno Fog
169
74
31
November 2025
The Comey Case is Dismissed
Letitia James Case Also Dismissed
Nov 24
•
Techno Fog
56
7
5
Will the Comey case survive?
The grand jury and the indictment
Nov 20
•
Techno Fog
54
3
5
Epstein Victim Testimony Clears Trump
The latest Epstein “release” is nothing.
Nov 12
•
Techno Fog
166
85
34
Supreme Court: Will the Tariffs Survive?
A difficult case to read.
Nov 7
•
Techno Fog
56
4
6
October 2025
Artic Frost and Financial "Crimes"
An investigation like no other
Oct 31
86
5
12
The John Bolton Indictment
The moustached subversive
Oct 17
•
Techno Fog
145
11
25
Letitia James Inidcted
Counts of Bank Fraud and False Statements
Oct 10
•
Techno Fog
182
18
25
Jack Smith Spied on Republican Senators
And Ukrainian Intel on Biden Corruption
Oct 7
•
Techno Fog
96
8
21
September 2025
James Comey Indicted
Two counts: False statements and obstruction of Congress
Sep 26
•
Techno Fog
124
18
19
The Homan Set-Up
A case too weak even for the Biden Admin
Sep 23
•
Techno Fog
103
6
15
The Confession: Tyler Robinson Texts to his Trans BF
New Court Docs
Sep 16
•
Techno Fog
171
92
25
