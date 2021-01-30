Why subscribe?
Maybe you’re a long-time reader and would like to offer support.
We have operated at a loss for 5+ years, spending thousands of dollars on court documents and transcripts and records. These include:
We successfully unsealed documents from the Enron prosecution showing Special Counsel Mueller’s “pit bull” Andrew Weissmann improperly threatened witnesses if they cooperated with the defense.
Transcripts from the case of Lt. General Michael Flynn documenting the DOJ’s failure to produce Brady material.
Court records from the General Flynn case regarding (1) FBI agent concerns about the Flynn investigation; and (2) FBI leadership targeting Flynn.
Transcripts/documents from the Bijan Rafiekian case (Flynn Intel Group), which illustrated (1) DOJ confusion about how to proceed with Foreign Agent Registration Act charges; and (2) the DOJ/FBI’s curious failure to investigate whether the funds in that case came from Turkey.
Court records on Jeffrey Epstein documenting DC’s involvement in his case; and how a high-level DOJ official stopped letters discussing Epstein’s plea deal from going to his minor victims.
Unsealed records relating to Jeffrey Epstein that implicated many high-profile people, including Bill Clinton.
Transcripts from the Paul Manafort case, where we showed the Court’s concern that the Special Counsel was prosecuting Manafort to go after President Trump.
Subscribe and get full access to the newsletter and website. Help us continue to do what we have been doing - and help us do more.
Stay up-to-date
Bookmark our website because sometimes it’s easier than going through e-mails.
Join the crew
Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Comment and discuss and debate. I want to hear your thoughts.
- Techno.