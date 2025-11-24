Today, a federal judge ruled that Lindsey Halligan, the interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was unlawfully appointed and “had no lawful authority” to present Comey’s indictment to the grand jury.

As a result, he granted James Comey’s motion to dismiss the indictment and the motion to dismiss of Letitia James.

While the court’s order dismissed the indictment without prejudice, the dismissal – if upheld – may effectively end the prosecution, as the statute of limitations on Comey’s crimes (false statements and obstructing a congressional proceeding) will have since passed.

Or, the Government might be able to resubmit the indictment to the grand jury and proceed with the Comey prosecution. (More on that towards the end.)