The Reactionary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Forward Nebraska's avatar
Forward Nebraska
7h

He wiped his phone 900 times but kept the bags and receipts for the bomb making materials for 5 years. And the 9/11 hijackers’ passports were found in the wreckage of the WTC.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Janeleslie's avatar
Janeleslie
7h

Bull. I don’t believe this for one second. This is a whitewash to hide the capital police … and our government’s involvement in stopping the counting of electors on January 6. It was a coup. One of many by the looks of it. This was phase 2. Phase 1 went off well with the instigation at the capital and there was no need for phase 2. What a joke. This guy is a patsy. Once again our government lies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Techno Fog · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture