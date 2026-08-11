Senators Ron Johnson and Rand Paul have released the first batch of text messages from Dr. Anthony’s iPhone – which contains “more than 34,000 text messages and 522 voicemails.”

The release of all the messages might take some time. According to a release issued by Senator Johnson, “only three contacts are listed; all other text massages are identified only with phone numbers rather than contact names.” While it is too early to tell whether any text messages have been deleted, that wouldn’t be a surprise. Fauci and others took extraordinary steps to keep their communications secret and hidden from potential FOIA requests. It only follows that deleting messages would be part of that scheme.

What we have seen released thus far is yet another example of Fauci’s private communications - such as those in this text chain - being much different than his public pronouncements.