Yesterday, in her last day as Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard released a number of documents - available here - concerning the funding of gain-of-function work at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and, to an extent, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s subversion of the truth concerning COVID-19 origins.

The fact that the U.S. funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan (and elsewhere) is nothing new. It has been known for years - just ask those who have been calling for the prosecution of Dr. Fauci for lying about his knowledge of the funding of gain-of-function research before Congress, or those who have investigated the ties between Dr. Fauci, EcoHealth Alliance (Peter Daszak), and the U.S. health apparatus.

But these documents (only some of which are new) do, at a minimum, help remind us of the U.S. funded work at Wuhan. Take, for example, the EcoHealth Alliance contract (previously released a few years ago) which discussed engineering viruses to infect “humanized mice” and how virus spike proteins were inserted into “cultured viruses” to show “that other viruses may also be able to infect human cells.” The Wuhan Institute of Virology was the “principal laboratory for all research in China.”

As to the correct belief that COVID-19 emerged from a lab leak, the U.S. government possessed findings relatively early in the pandemic - from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in May 2020 - that assessed “all of the necessary conditions for an accidental release of a laboratory-modified coronavirus - specifically a coronavirus adapted to recognized human cell receptors - were present at the Chinese Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in mid-to-late 2019.”