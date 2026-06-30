

In an opinion released this morning, Chief Justice John Roberts, joined by Justice Barrett, Justice Kavanaugh (in part) and the liberal wing of the Supreme Court (Kagan, Sotomayor, and Jackson), has upheld birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment.

At issue in the case – Trump v. Barbara – was “whether the Constitution guarantees citizenship to children born of parents unlawfully or temporarily present in the United States.” The majority held that it does.