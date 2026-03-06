The Reactionary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PrettyBirds's avatar
PrettyBirds
1d

Sounds like stuff the Dems have been doing. She’ll probably end up further sidelined in her new job. She certainly did Trump no favors. Too often when women try to be “tough” they miss the mark. The alleged affair is not good. Loyalty, discernment, and values are not occasional or surface traits. Dems may be able to get away with this kind of stuff, but Republicans…not a chance.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Larry Schweikart's avatar
Larry Schweikart
1d

Techno, I love ya but Noem was not "fired." She was reassigned. It's an important technicality. Yes, a lot does smack of insider trading, but I would never, ever, ever, ever, ever give the Ds a scalp. If something was wrong, I'll delay until it was only a distraction.

My take is different, as I noted in my own substack. I think putting her face on the ads (which urged illegals to leave on their own power with a bonus) was the issue. The ads were fine, and apparently were effective, given the number of self-deporters. As Steve Bannon told me in 2017, though, "Trump doesn't like co-stars." It's ok if HE elevates you (see Marco Rubio), but you aren't permitted to elevate yourself.

Reply
Share
2 replies
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Techno Fog · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture