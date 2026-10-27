The Reactionary

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dk's avatar
dk
7d

Indict his ass and convict him. Let’s get the ball rolling on these corrupt deep state hacks.

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Christina Kinne's avatar
Christina Kinne
7d

Oh and now we have the so-called Group of 1,600 former intelligence and military that have formed a group and are working with the Left and the DSA to orchestrate chaos. Those bloakes are pissed off because they lost their USAID contracts for doing DC Sleuth and foreign "work". Retired but awfully noisy for retired men, what was in their wallet?

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