The Ilhan Omar Investigation - What we Know

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) searched Democrat Representative Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C. home on October 12. Per the Wall Street Journal, the seizure included her mobile phone, notebooks, personal computers, and passport as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Additionally, subpoenas have been issued to a number of her relatives “as officials scour her family’s history for evidence of fraud and false statements in immigration paperwork.” One of these subpoenas were issued to her sister, Sahra Noor, who has secured millions in U.S. government funding for health initiatives.

Reports from Reuters indicate that deportation might be the goal of the investigation. The New York Post reports that if Omar’s citizenship was procured by misrepresentations, then “the feds will seek to denaturalize and deport her.”

But we’re not certain that the investigation is limited to immigration. Biden’s DOJ opened an investigation into Omar in 2024 to “scrutinize her finances, campaign spending and interactions with a foreign citizen.” According to The New York Times, the investigation was initiated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. and the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section.

The description of the investigation – that it was looking into campaign spending, finances, and “interactions with a foreign citizen” – seem to suggest that a foreigner was seeking to contribute to her campaign.

In any event, that investigation allegedly stalled “for lack of evidence.” Whether that is true or not remains to be seen. It is not difficult to imagine leadership within the Biden Administration pushing back on investigative efforts of a Democrat congresswoman. Think of it this way: did it stall “for lack of evidence” because the Biden DOJ did not pursue additional evidence? If so, who made that call?

But when it comes to Ilhan Omar’s immigration fraud - where to start? There is the alleged marriage to her brother, Ahmadan Elmi - best summarized by David Steinberg - and her lies to the State of Minnesota about that marriage. Or there is the potential that Omar’s birth date was misrepresented so that she could be naturalized through her father.

And about her father - did his lies about his background as a war criminal in service of a Somali dictator help him (and thus her) obtain citizenship? Let’s dive in.

The Father and the Genocide.

Nur Said Elmi Mohamed (also known as Nur Omar Mohamed - we’ll refer to him as “Nur”), a Somali citizen, immigrated to America via Kenya with his family - including Ilhan Omar - in 1995. In order to allegedly obtain U.S. citizenship (curiously, it is not confirmed that Nur was ever naturalized), he represented himself as an educator fleeing a region that had been torn apart by war and political turmoil.

In reality, Nur was a colonel in the Somali National Army under murderous Somali dictator Siad Barre - and likely assisted in his genocide of the Iraaq people and the terrorization of Somali citizens. All facts that would have barred him (and his family) from obtaining U.S. citizenship.