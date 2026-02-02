For all the chaos in Minnesota, at least Don Lemon was arrested.

Things have been simmering in the greater Minneapolis area since December, when President Trump sent approximately 3,000 federal immigration agents to the Twin Cities as part of Operation Metro Surge to significantly increase at-large of illegal aliens with final deportation orders. The operation has been successful – over 3,000 undocumented immigrants, many of whom have criminal records – have been arrested.

The Twin Cities were targeted, in large part, due to the effects of their sanctuary laws and policies that greatly limit the cooperation of state and local officials with federal immigration officials. This not only reduces the federal government’s ability to enforce immigration laws and remove the most dangerous criminal aliens, but it has also led to increases in violent crime and drug trafficking.

As I’m sure you’ve seen, the federal immigration operation in Minnesota was answered not only by public protests but also disrupted by agitators. On January 7, for example, Renee Good was blocking a street with her SUV before her confrontation with federal agents – where she drove towards an officer (not a wise decision) – that left her shot and killed.

The protests only increased after Good’s death, with the loudest voices being those who demand racial justice and seek to abolish ICE. One of the unofficial leaders was Nekima Levy Armstrong, an attorney and self -proclaimed civil rights activist who took the lead in organizing “Operation Pullup”, which would serve to mobilize activists and disrupt services at the Cities Church in Saint Paul on Sunday morning, A

As you can see from her flyer, the target of their disruption had not been publicized. They didn’t want their plans to be spoiled or for the house of worship to secure their building.

As we learned from the Don Lemon indictment - which charges Nekima Levy Armstrong and a number of others - it was Armstrong and another activist who informed the gathered activists that the Cities Church was their target and gave instructions on how the operation would be conducted at the Church. The first part of Armstrong’s plan was for a “first wave” of agitators would enter the Church as undercovers and position themselves around the sanctuary. After that, the second wave would enter and commence the disruption.

Don Lemon was there at the planning session, of course. But he wasn’t just tagging along. He was an important part of the operation. He was the big name attached to the Church takeover. The guarantee that “Operation Pullup” at an innocent church would go viral.