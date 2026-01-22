The Reactionary

Alan B Gregg
Jan 22

I believe spinning the narrative about the J6 insurrection took up most of the oxygen in the room. Once the democrats took control, the pipe bomber threat, if he was acting alone, turns out to be a random coincidence, but then why did it take the DoJ & FBI so long to figure out and identify this criminal mastermind? Was it just coincidence the VP elect wasn’t at the capitol and just happened to be at DNC HQ? Did someone get to the bomb sniffing dogs and their handlers as these devices were in plain sight. Can someone explain why the camera angles were changed that very day?

It wasn’t like there wasn’t pressure from investigative journalists or podcasters like Dan Bongino to find this hooded person. This suspect somehow remained illusive throughout the Biden administration, and then he becomes just the obvious choice and conveniently has left a trail of purchases dating back a year while he’s gathered material for his crime. Then he confesses and the packaging is complete. He’s guilty of something, I don’t know what, he’s not that smart, but some of the best sleuths we have are in the FBI, or at least I thought they were. Somehow, I don’t think we’ll ever know the truth about this, some kid will spend a lot of time in jail, maybe he’ll get the therapy sessions he needs to learn from this, if he doesn’t get abused by the population? It just seems that I’m being gaslighted and there’s more to this than will ever come to light. Is this the new transparency?

Kevin Beck
Jan 22

If he planted those devices in the manner described, he definitely wanted to convince anyone that might discover them that they were explosive devices.

He says he was the one who assembled and planted the devices, with the intent that they would explode.

Those two details should be enough to allow for detention until trial.

