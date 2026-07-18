The Reactionary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pat's avatar
pat
4d

I am glad the information is coming out now but there has been a great amount of damage or potential damage already done. It is depressing. In person get out the vote efforts, ballot harvesting and unobserved drop boxes should all be outlawed. I don't care if I have to stand in line at the poll, I always do, the inconvenience is worth the knowledge the risk of compromise is lower.

Reply
Share
GAVEMartin's avatar
GAVEMartin
4dEdited

From "The Bus Problem" The Zark Files on Substack posted 3 January 2024:

"A bus carrying 20 passengers crashes, killing 8 passengers. There are 19 survivors. How is this possible? If new passengers board the bus after the crash. Something similar seems to have occurred in New York’s voter rolls....

There are two sets of records, county and state. They should agree, because the state record is a collection of county records, which the state has no legal authority to alter. They don’t agree."

It is not possible for the state "officials" not to know what is going on. We have been presenting them data since December 2020. The number of "ballots" never matches with what is posted to the Voter Roll in NM. I have checked. In one county I show "elected officials" the 93% to 98% "participation" in the 2022 election across two communities' precincts. The County Commissioners and Clerk just stare and stay silent...they don't want to jeopardize that money flowing from the state. They have been trained that they are not allowed to talk about it. They have been reduced to being "Official Beggars."

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Techno Fog · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture