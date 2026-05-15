In case you missed it, there was explosive testimony from a CIA whistleblower concerning Dr. Anthony Fauci’s meddling in the CIA’s COVID-19 investigation and how the CIA retaliated against and spied on those who investigated the CIA’s COVID-19 investigation.

The whistleblower was James Erdman III, a former CIA operations officer who served at the Director of National Intelligence from March 2025 through April 2026, leading the investigation into the COVID-19 origins.

You can watch his opening statement here:

And here are the highlights from his testimony: