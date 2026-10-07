This week, the DOJ released its Report to Expose the Weaponization of Government Against Parents in Schools.

The background, if you will allow, is a pretty straightforward and unsavory story of a political favor.

On September 29, 2021, the National School Boards Association (NSBA) - a liberal educational advocacy group who opposes school choice and the rights of religious schools - sent a letter to the Biden Administration seeking federal law enforcement to protect public schools and educational leaders from “the growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation.”

That letter, which followed NSBA’s private discussions with the White House demanding similar relief, exaggerated the “violent threats” and “acts of violence” faced by public school officials. Without concrete examples of violence, the NSBA instead listed, for the most part, petty grievances: disorderly conduct during school board meetings, verbally disruptive opposition to critical race theory, calling a school board member a “filthy traitor”, protests against COVID-19 masks in schools. The NSBA also pointed to groups spreading “misinformation” about critical race theory curriculum” and “online learning.”

Nothing in the NSBA’s letter alleged any type of federal case - they were dealing with parents and concerned communities and the passions that come with education. Passions that get even more heated when parents have little say in their child’s public school curriculum.

But that didn’t stop the NSBA from labeling these “threats” as forms of “domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”

Because it’s on the NSBA letterhead, one wouldn’t be blamed for thinking that the letter was an NSBA product. But that wasn’t the case. Instead, it was “the product of collaboration between NSBA leadership and high-ranking officials in the Biden Administration.”

In other words, the attempt to link parental speech as a potential “hate crime” or “domestic terrorism” was a collaborative effort.