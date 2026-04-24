It’s no shock if you say the Biden Administration weaponized the law. That’s a given.

We saw it in the prosecutions of Donald Trump, where federal authorities searched Mar-a-Lago and Special Counsel Jack Smith charged constitutionally-protected Presidential conduct that wasn’t criminal. So too with the January 6 prosecutions – the zealousness with which they went after non-violent “offenders”, the raids of homes, the prosecutorial abuses, the convictions that were gained in defiance of the law, the demands for maximum sentences.

The list goes on and on.

But we are continuing to discover the depths of the weaponization. And the depths of the corruption. We tend to think that corruption relates to pay-to-play schemes or financial payoffs – and it does. But it also includes the unequal application of the law and the denial of fairness under the law, which is itself an evil. Corruption isn’t just financial but also ideological.

The Trump DOJ has released a report based on the President’s concerns of anti-Christian bias and weaponization in the application of the FACE Act. In issuing this report, the DOJ reviewed over 700,000 pages of documents – emails, texts, communications – from the Biden DOJ.

And what it found was damning.